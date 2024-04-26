77°
The '90s are back at Our Lady of Mercy's annual Mercy Fair this weekend

Friday, April 26 2024
BATON ROUGE — The '90s are back at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church this weekend for its annual Mercy Fair.

The fair, running from Friday to Sunday, will feature games, carnival rides, food, a Sunday crawfish boil and even a talent show.

The festivities start Friday from 5 to 10:30 p.m. The festival continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information about the festival and activities are available at OLOM's website.

