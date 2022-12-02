Sheriff: 'All clear' after Ascension chemical leak forced shutdown at nearby school

DONALDSONVILLE - A chemical leak at a manufacturing company forced several roads and a nearby school to shut down Thursday morning.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and school officials, an ammonia leak at CF Industries happened around 6:30 a.m., before school started, and buses transporting students to Donaldsonville Primary were redirected to Lowery Primary/Middle School out of caution.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said the leak was contained shortly before 9 a.m. Officials gave the "all clear" shortly before noon Thursday, signaling that the situation had been resolved.

CF Industries released the following statement Thursday morning.

"CF Industries Holdings, Inc. confirmed today that its Donaldsonville Complex in Donaldsonville, Louisiana experienced an ammonia release in an ammonia storage loading area onsite at approximately 6:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

The company quickly activated its emergency response plan and notified the appropriate officials and agencies. Local officials have issued a precautionary shelter-in-place order for those who were at Donaldsonville Primary School. No other community locations are being asked to shelter-in-place.

Containment work is ongoing at the site with monitoring in place. No injuries have been reported related to the incident. The company will provide additional updates on the incident as warranted."