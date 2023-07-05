91°
Shaq's 'Big Chicken' taking shape in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Shaquille O'Neal's first restaurant in Louisiana is showing signs of progress.
The marquee for "Big Chicken" is now in place at the soon-to-open Queen Baton Rouge Casino -- the reimagining of the Hollywood Casino in downtown.
The addition of the chicken-focused fast casual restaurant was announced this past spring.
O'Neal and his partners have now established the chain in more than a dozen states, and the restaurant also boasts a partnership with Carnival Cruise Lines.
A firm date for the opening of the Queen Baton Rouge hasn't been announced, but it expects to begin operations late this summer.
