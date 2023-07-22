SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 9pm for Metro Area

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 9pm for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area, except St. Mary Parish. The primary threats this afternoon and evening include, scattered damaging wind gusts to 70mph and isolated large hail to 1.5 inches in diameter. Of course, thunderstorms also mean frequent lightning so seek shelter in an enclosed building if you can hear thunder. Heavy rain could lead to brief, nuisance flooding.

As a weak front moves into the area, showers and thunderstorms will increase thanks to ample energy from heat and humidity. The threat for severe weather will increase with any fast moving thunderstorms clusters.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Those in the watch should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

