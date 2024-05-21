LSU baseball beats Georgia 9-1 in first game at SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. - The LSU Tiger baseball team picked up a much needed win in their opening game at the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday morning defeating Georgia 9-1.

LSU picked up a tremendous outing from starting pitcher Gage Jump who worked seven innings limiting the Bulldogs to just one run on four hits on just four days rest.

The Tigers picked up their fourteenth win in SEC play and appear to have locked up a NCAA Regional bid although selection Monday won't come for almost another week.

Reliever Griffin Herring came in and finished off the final two innings of the game allowing two hits, two walks and a strikeout with no runs allowed.

LSU's offense started fast and continued to put the pressure on the Bulldogs pitching staff as the top of the order reached base in their first two at-bats staking the Tigers to an early 3-0 lead after two innings of play.

Josh Pearson hitting in the four hole finished the day two for four with three RBI leading the Tiger offense that collected 14 hits.

The Tigers will now face the three-seed in the Tournament Kentucky at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning as the format moves to double-elimination. That game can be seen on the SEC Network.