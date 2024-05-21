89°
Addis council appoints 'Possum' Langlois to head police department

ADDIS - The Addis Town Council has appointed Jason 'Possum' Langlois to head the police department in the interim after Chief Ricky Anderson retired. 

The town said Langlois has been the Assistant Chief since December 2021. He's a lifelong resident of Addis and a 21-year veteran of the department. 

The interim chief is set to fill former Chief Anderson's unexpired term. He retired at the end of April.

