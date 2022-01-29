Seven in critical condition after hazmat exposure at Ohio hotel, police say

Photo: WSYX

MARYSVILLE, Ohio - Seven hotel guests are in critical condition Saturday after an apparent hazmat situation.

Police told ABC News that fourteen people total were treated at a hospital for exposure.

Several 911 calls were made Saturday evening reporting people found unconscious around the pool area of the Hampton Inn in Marysville, Ohio, according to police. Marysville is a suburb of Columbus.

Police said one of the calls mentioned an unconscious 2-year-old girl found in the water.

People at the hotel were complaining of dizziness and a burning sensation in their throats. Authorities initially said it was a suspected carbon monoxide exposure, but Marysville's police chief reports that the investigation is ongoing.

Six people were transported to Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Five other patients walked into the same hospital for treatment.

Three people were sent to a hospital Grady Memorial Hospital, with two in stable condition and one in critical.

Two patients were evaluated at the scene, police said. The ages of the patients were not immediately known.