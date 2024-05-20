Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office investigating fatal Hammond crash following hit-and-run

86°
May 20, 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are investigating a fatal crash that left one man dead over the weekend.

The crash, which occurred late Saturday night near the Copper Hill Subdivision on Bankston Road, claimed the life of an unidentified Hispanic man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said that the Jeep Liberty responsible was involved in a hit-and-run in the area before the fatal crash. After fleeing the scene, the vehicle left the road and travelled through the backyard of a house, hitting multiple fences, deputies said.

The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office's crash unit.

