96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints' star RB Alvin Kamara takes plea deal after arrest in Vegas club fight, avoids prison

1 hour 14 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, July 11 2023 Jul 11, 2023 July 11, 2023 1:14 PM July 11, 2023 in News
Source: KLAS
By: WBRZ Staff

LAS VEGAS - Alvin Kamara has pleaded no contest to a lesser, misdemeanor charge for his role in a violent encounter that landed him in handcuffs last year. 

KLAS reported Tuesday Kamara's plea deal means he'll avoid prison. Instead, he'll take up 30 hours of community service and will pay more than $100,000 toward the victim's medical bills.

The star running back was formally charged — along with three others — back in February 2023, a full year after they were caught on video pummeling the victim, Darnell Greene. Greene told investigators he was knocked to the ground and beaten after getting into a shoving match with Kamara outside an elevator. 

Trending News

It's unclear whether the outcome of the criminal case may lead to any discipline from the NFL this coming season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days