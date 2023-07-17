96°
Report: Former employee kills workers at Harvey shipyard, still on the run

1 hour 59 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, July 17 2023 Jul 17, 2023 July 17, 2023 2:27 PM July 17, 2023 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

HARVEY, La. - Law enforcement is looking for a person who killed two workers at a shipyard in Jefferson Parish.

WWL-TV reports the shooting happened Monday at FMY Shipyard in Harvey. The attacker, who has not been publicly identified, apparently shot two workers before fleeing the site. 

Authorities believe the shooter was a former employee at the shipyard.

This is a developing story.

