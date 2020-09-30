58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Recruiting look at local WR's Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas

58 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 September 29, 2020 11:19 PM September 29, 2020 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

Matt Trent checks in with 247Sports Billy Embody as the two discuss star receivers Chris Hilton at Zachary and Brian Thomas at Walker.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days