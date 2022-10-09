Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing Ben Hur Road overnight

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking across Ben Hur Road overnight.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive, near several off-campus LSU student housing complexes, around midnight Sunday. It claimed the life of 44-year-old Jude Jarreau.

Officers said Jarreau was trying to cross Ben Hur Road when he was hit by a black Range Rover SUV. He died at the scene.

The SUV reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run should contact BRPD at (225) 389-7867.