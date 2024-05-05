86°
Car hit by train on Airline Highway; no serious injuries

5 hours 35 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, May 05 2024 May 5, 2024 May 05, 2024 9:29 AM May 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A train struck a vehicle on Airline Highway early Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Airline Highway near South Choctaw Drive.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

