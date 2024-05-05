Man wanted for stalking, terrorizing and slew of other crimes in Tangipahoa Parish arrested in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A man wanted for multiple crimes, including stalking and terrorizing, was arrested in New Orleans City Park on Friday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 69-year-old Maurice Callahan Jr. was found in City Park early Friday and was taken in by U.S. Marshals to the Orleans Parish Jail.

Deputies said Callahan will be extradited to Tangipahoa Parish and booked for stalking, terrorizing, communicating false information of a planned arson, harassing telephone calls, cyberstalking, criminal damage to property and failure to appear in court.