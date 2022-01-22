31°
Police investigating fatal double shooting in Thibodaux

By: Emily Davison

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Two people were killed during a Friday night shooting in Thibodaux.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at a business on St. Charles Street. Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said detectives are actively investigating the shooting.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

Police said in a statement:

"Although an arrest has not yet been made, an investigation has led detectives to believe this was an isolated event with a specific target. Detectives have no reason to believe that the suspect is still in the area that would cause a threat to nearby residents."

