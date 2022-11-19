Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high schooler dead

GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in the shooting death of a high school senior outside a Gonzales gas station last week.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, Jamal "Mal" Holloway is wanted for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. The shooting happened Nov. 11 just outside the Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue.

Darville was shot when he was caught in the middle of a brawl between two groups of juveniles that started with a "social media feud." Officers said he was not involved in the fight but was trying to mediate.

Police said Holloway is known to frequent the Bishop Woods area of Gonzales.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamal Holloway is urged to contact Gonzales police at (225) 621-8300.