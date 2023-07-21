Police arrest men accused of aiding woman who allegedly killed her boyfriend, dumped his body

Gregory Williams, Janice Frazier and Christopher Smith

BATON ROUGE - Days after a woman was arrested in her boyfriend's murder, police have booked two more suspects — including the woman's son — for their alleged involvement in the killing.

On Thursday, Baton Rouge Police announced the arrests of 45-year-old Gregory Williams and 23-year-old Christopher Smith. Both are booked on charges of obstruction of justice.

Williams also faces a charge of second-degree murder, with police saying he may have played a role in the actual killing. Smith was additionally booked as an accessory to second-degree murder.

Police said Smith is the son of Janice Frazier, who was booked for murder earlier this week.

Police said all three suspects were linked to the killing of 34-year-old Christopher Holden, whose body was discovered by volunteers who were cleaning up BREC Flannery Road Park over the weekend.

Police arrested Frazier, 42, on Monday after identifying her as the killer. Police said surveillance video showed her and another person acting "suspiciously" on the night before the body was found, leaving an apartment complex in separate vehicles before meeting at the park where the body was dumped.

Frazier reportedly told investigators her son, Smith, was at the apartment when Holden was shot.

Smith said he was in another room when he heard a gunshot downstairs. He then allegedly witnessed Frazier and Williams loading the body into the back of a car and went with them to the site where the remains were dumped.

Smith also admitted that he helped remove potential evidence from the apartment, throwing away bloody couch cushions and other items.

Arrest documents say that while in custody, Frazier also confessed to killing another dating partner back in 2021, a deadly shooting that went unsolved for almost two years.