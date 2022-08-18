Police: 15-year old arrested after bringing gun to Slidell school

Photo: Google Maps

SLIDELL - Police arrested a 15-year-old after he brought a loaded gun to a high school campus Thursday morning.

According to the Slidell Police Department, officers searched the teen after he was seen showing off the gun at Salmen High School. A school resource officer found the teen with a 9-millimeter pistol in his waistband.

Police arrested the student for illegal carrying of a weapon on school property. He is being held at the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.