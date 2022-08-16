80°
Planning Commission denies proposal to designate Beauregard Town as historic district

4 hours 44 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, August 15 2022 Aug 15, 2022 August 15, 2022 8:40 PM August 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After months of debate, the Planning Commission decided Monday that Baton Rouge's second-oldest neighborhood will not be classified as a historic district. 

Community members from both sides of the Beauregard Town debate filed in to the Planning Commission's meeting Monday to voice their arguments in three minutes or less. 

After hearing arguments, Planning Commission members decided to leave Beauregard Town as it is. The item will not move to be heard at Metro Council meeting Wednesday. 

