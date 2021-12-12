48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person freed from overturned vehicle in Walker, airlifted to Baton Rouge hospital

1 hour 46 seconds ago Sunday, December 12 2021 Dec 12, 2021 December 12, 2021 10:16 PM December 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - First responders freed a person from an overturned vehicle in Livingston Parish and rushed them to a Baton Rouge hospital via helicopter late Sunday night.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. on John Lanier Road, north of Weiss Road. Sources told WBRZ the victim was trapped inside the vehicle after it flipped and had to be rescued. 

That person was then airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake hospital. The victim's condition is unknown at this time. 

Trending News

No other details on the crash were immediately available.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days