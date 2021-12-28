75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in Zion City shooting late Monday

2 hours 48 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, December 28 2021 Dec 28, 2021 December 28, 2021 6:59 AM December 28, 2021 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Paula Jones

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was reportedly injured in a Zion City area shooting Monday night.

According to The Advocate, it was around 6:30 p.m., when a shot was fired in the 5400 block of Baton Rouge's Cadillac Street.

A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was expected to survive.

Only a half hour later, a separate shooting occurred in Denham Springs that left two people injured. 

As Baton Rouge and surrounding areas continue to experience an increase in incidents of gun violence, authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious behavior or related information to local officials.

