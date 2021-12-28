One injured in Zion City shooting late Monday

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was reportedly injured in a Zion City area shooting Monday night.

According to The Advocate, it was around 6:30 p.m., when a shot was fired in the 5400 block of Baton Rouge's Cadillac Street.

A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was expected to survive.

Only a half hour later, a separate shooting occurred in Denham Springs that left two people injured.

As Baton Rouge and surrounding areas continue to experience an increase in incidents of gun violence, authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious behavior or related information to local officials.