Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend in chest

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Friday night after stabbing her boyfriend in the chest during an argument.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the stabbing happened at 11 p.m. at a home along Grand Settlement Boulevard. 

Deputies said the man was taken to a hospital and the woman was booked for domestic abuse battery. 

