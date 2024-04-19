76°
Hooper Road closed in Central due to overturned 18-wheeler blocking roadway
CENTRAL - Hooper Road between Devall Road and Greenwell Springs Road is currently closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler blocking the roadway, according to the Central Police Department.
The driver is trapped in the vehicle and is still conscious, but no information on any injuries is available.
The police advises drivers to seek an alternate route. No other information is available at this time.
