Hooper Road closed in Central due to overturned 18-wheeler blocking roadway

2 hours 25 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2024 Apr 19, 2024 April 19, 2024 8:22 PM April 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Hooper Road between Devall Road and Greenwell Springs Road is currently closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler blocking the roadway, according to the Central Police Department.

The driver is trapped in the vehicle and is still conscious, but no information on any injuries is available.

The police advises drivers to seek an alternate route. No other information is available at this time.

