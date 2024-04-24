Central Police to driver who caused big rig crash: 'You may want to turn yourself in'

CENTRAL - Days after a crash that caused the most complicated rescue effort in decades, police are calling out to the driver who caused the crash, encouraging them to turn themselves in.

The Central Police Department responded to a crash on April 19 that left an 18-wheeler overturned with the driver trapped inside. After being stuck for three hours, police and fire departments were able to rescue them.

Though the cause of the crash was not immediately known, further investigation led police to find out the type of vehicle that caused it.

"We have obtained video evidence that a vehicle crossed the centerline and entered the opposing lane in front of the tractor-trailer," the police department said. "Rather than hit the vehicle head-on, the [18-wheeler] driver steered right leaving the roadway and overturned. That driver's choice likely spared the other driver serious injury or death."

Police said the vehicle that caused the crash was likely a 2014-2018 white GMC 4 DR truck.

"To whomever owns this vehicle and/or was driving this vehicle Friday evening, both Central and the surrounding areas have license plate readers. There may be thousands of images to review, but the likelihood we will identify you is high. You may want to consider turning yourself in."