One arrested for felony hit-and-run after Central big rig crash last week

CENTRAL - One person was arrested for causing an 18-wheeler to overturn on Hooper Road Friday night.

Police arrested Joseph Montgomery for a felony hit-and-run after his vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, causing the driver of the 18-wheeler to swerve into a ditch.

The Central Police Department responded to a crash on April 19 that left an 18-wheeler overturned with the driver trapped inside.

It took hours for first responders to get the driver out of his vehicle, and police said they were shocked and thankful that no one was killed.

Thursday, Central Police said they knew who was driving the vehicle and that they should "consider turning [themselves] in."