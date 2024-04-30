71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials to test Killian well Wednesday morning

1 hour 52 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2024 Apr 30, 2024 April 30, 2024 8:29 PM April 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLIAN - Officials in the Town of Killian will be testing the town's well Wednesday morning, more than a week after the water system failed

According to a letter sent out by town government Saturday, a detailed inspection of the well will hopefully identify what the problem is and give residents a better timeline to when the water will be restored. 

Trending News

Currently, town officials are handing out water from the fire station at town hall from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Two cases of water per person can be picked up each day. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days