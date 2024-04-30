71°
Officials to test Killian well Wednesday morning
KILLIAN - Officials in the Town of Killian will be testing the town's well Wednesday morning, more than a week after the water system failed.
According to a letter sent out by town government Saturday, a detailed inspection of the well will hopefully identify what the problem is and give residents a better timeline to when the water will be restored.
Currently, town officials are handing out water from the fire station at town hall from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Two cases of water per person can be picked up each day.
