Livingston Parish declares emergency for Village of Killian over water failure

Tuesday, April 23 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

KILLIAN - The Livingston Parish President's Office declared a state of emergency for the Village of Killian due to a water system failure. 

The declaration of emergency says immediate assistance of the state is requested to minimize the effects of a disaster event. According to the document, the water system failed Monday. It is unclear what happened to prompt the declaration. 

In 2023, Killian received one of the state's lowest scores on the drinking water grading system. 

No more information was immediately available. 

