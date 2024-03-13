Latest Weather Blog
No. 2 LSU baseball defeats North Dakota State 7-0
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team completed their mid-week sweep of North Dakota State with a 7-0 win on Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning without registering a hit as Bison starting pitcher Matt Sargeant was chased after retiring only two batters in the inning.
Six different pitchers took the mound for the Tigers, combining for the shutout win. As a group LSU's staff combined for 13 strikeouts, three hits, five balls and no runs on North Dakota State.
Will Hellmers took the win for the Tigers while reliever Christian Little led LSU with four strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched. Little replaced starter Griffin Herring pitched 1.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out two.
Trending News
The Tigers will play their first SEC opponent on Friday when the face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. in Starkville.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
-
State captures drone video of red dust site, identifying scope of work
-
First Look: See the 2024 Wearin' of the Green Grand Marshal Float
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977