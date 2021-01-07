46°
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview
LSU defensive coordinator candidate Marcus Freeman left Baton Rouge on Thursday evening with his wife after their one day interview with the LSU football program.
Freeman is the leading candidate to replace the departed Bo Pelini as the defensive coordinator for the Tiger football team, however Freeman has other job offers and may want to stay in his current role with the Cincinnati Bearcats.
