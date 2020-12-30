Madison Prep wins state title over Union Parish

The Madison Prep Chargers dismantled Union Parish in the Class 3A state title game in Natchitoches on Wednesday afternoon taking home the schools first state title with the dominating 50-0 win.

The Chargers got a number of players involved as they ran away with the show both offensively and defensively.

The Chargers were led by their quarterback Zeon Chriss who took home the games Most Outstanding Player award after guiding his team to 323 total yards of offense finishing 9 of 16 from the pocket with 202 yards and three passing touchdowns. Chriss added 20 rushing attempts for 121 yards and another score.

Head coach Landry Williams joins Gabe Fertitta and Catholic High as the only two team to advance to and win their state championship games this season as Catholic won the Division I championship on Sunday.