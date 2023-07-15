Sports2-a-Days Preview: St. Amant Gators

86°
Source: WBRZ-tv
ST. AMANT - Despite a 4-6 campaign in 2022, St. Amant still has a ton to be excited about this upcoming fall. Head coach David Oliver will look to two athletic quarterbacks in senior Chase Kelly and sophomore Cooper Babin for the offensive firepower. Both Babin's dad and uncle played quarterback at St. Amant and collegiately at Southeastern.

Koen Rock should be the next Gator defensive lineman to play at the college level. He'll anchor a strong front seven that looks to improve on the one win St. Amant tallied in district play last season.

