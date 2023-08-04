79°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Scotlandville Hornets
BATON ROUGE - In Ryan Cook's first year as the new head coach of Scotlandville, the Hornets didn't miss a beat from their usual dominance. Going 7-5, with a loss to Edna Karr in the second round of the playoffs.
This year will look a little bit different for the Hornets. Quarterback Zae Teasette has graduated and is now at Southern slinging it around for Eric Dooley. The offense as a whole, returns just 4 starters from that 7 win team a year ago.
Ryan Cook gets 10 starters back total and will rely on an athletic defense and backup turned starter Javonte Cossett to take over at quarterback.
