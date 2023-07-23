77°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers

2 hours 31 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, July 22 2023 Jul 22, 2023 July 22, 2023 10:48 PM July 22, 2023 in Sports2 A Days
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

BRUSLY - In their first year in Class 4A, Brusly finished with a productive season going 6-4 with a first round exit in the playoffs. This year will be their second year playing up in class and they'll be doing it with two quarterbacks. Sophomores Cordell Oxley and Coy Purpera are expected to both see playing time under center.

It's a team that returns 9 total starters and athleticism up front with a solid run game could see the Panthers push through that first round playoff ceiling from 2022.

