Sports2-A-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins

The Dutchtown Griffins return plenty of talent from last years 7-4 team, but they have some holes to fill after graduating talented players to college programs.

Head coach Guy Mistretta is back for his seventh season with the purple and silver and he's hoping that this team can find some of the leadership that helped last years team to put together a six-game winning streak and a share of the 5-5A district title.

The Griffins have a quarterback battle brewing between senior Ethan Aucoin and junior Dylan Champagne, but they can rely on proven tailback Gary Dukes to help keep the offense ahead of the chains. That will be key as they're looking for four new offensive linemen to help the lone returning starter, center Chase Cangelossi.

On defense it's a different story as they're loaded up front along the defensive line but will need help identifying corners and safeties.

There are 12 starters back for the Grifs, seven on offense and five on defense.