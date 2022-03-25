55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball falls to No. 8 Florida 7-2 in game one

2 hours 21 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, March 25 2022 Mar 25, 2022 March 25, 2022 9:02 PM March 25, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team loses game one to Florida, 7-2. The Tigers struggled to get anything going offensively, only having four hits. This marks the team's fourth loss in their past five games.

On the mound in his first start in two weeks, Tigers ace Blake Money had a rough outing, throwing five innings allowing six runs on seven hits. 

Catcher Hayden Travinski was a positive in LSU's lineup, hitting a solo home run in the 9th inning.

Trending News

The Tigers will look to bounce back tomorrow for game two at 6 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days