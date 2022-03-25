LSU baseball falls to No. 8 Florida 7-2 in game one

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team loses game one to Florida, 7-2. The Tigers struggled to get anything going offensively, only having four hits. This marks the team's fourth loss in their past five games.

On the mound in his first start in two weeks, Tigers ace Blake Money had a rough outing, throwing five innings allowing six runs on seven hits.

Catcher Hayden Travinski was a positive in LSU's lineup, hitting a solo home run in the 9th inning.

The Tigers will look to bounce back tomorrow for game two at 6 p.m.