92°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU announces start time, broadcast details for Ole Miss game
LSU's highly anticipated match-up with Ole Miss will air at night on national TV.
The Tigers will take on the Rebels at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 on ESPN. Currently, both teams are ranked in the AP Poll, with the Tigers at No. 12 and Ole Miss at No. 15.
Ole Miss vs. LSU— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 18, 2023
5 p.m. on ESPN pic.twitter.com/iY6hzTZPvv
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
"Brave Cave" press conference
-
Evacuation order lifted for homes close to Ascension Parish wildfire, but crews...
-
Family, friends honor memory of Allie Rice one year after murder that...
-
Baton Rouge artistic staple will soon change leadership
-
Neighbors concerned after deadly crash on Nicholson Drive, wanting a stop to...