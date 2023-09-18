92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU announces start time, broadcast details for Ole Miss game

4 hours 19 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, September 18 2023 Sep 18, 2023 September 18, 2023 1:32 PM September 18, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LSU's highly anticipated match-up with Ole Miss will air at night on national TV.

The Tigers will take on the Rebels at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 on ESPN. Currently, both teams are ranked in the AP Poll, with the Tigers at No. 12 and Ole Miss at No. 15. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days