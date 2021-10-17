LSU agrees to $17M buyout with Coach O; university will be making payments until summer 2025

BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics and head football coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to part ways, but it will cost LSU the full amount of Orgeron's buyout.

LSU will pay Coach O his fully guaranteed amount of money as both sides have agreed that he will be removed "without cause."

Orgeron is set to receive $16.8 million dollars from LSU as a part of their agreement and LSU will pay that amount out over the course of the next four years.

LSU will pay Orgeron and his company My 3 Tiger Boyz, LLC. roughly $17 million, with the last payment scheduled on July 15, 2025.

Coach O will receive:

-$5 million in Dec. 2021

-two payments of $1 million in 2022

-two payments of $750,000 in 2023

-two payments of $500,000 in 2024

-two payments of $426,000 in 2025

Orgeron's company will receive a payment of $750,000 twice a year until 2025.

The agreement was signed and dated on Oct. 17, 2021.