Police identify victim of shooting on Florida Street Sunday morning

Monday, April 29 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police identified a man killed in a shooting on Florida Street Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shooting around 7:45 a.m. at 1900 block of Florida Street and found a man dead from gunshot wounds. Officers later identified the victim as 34-year-old Tedrick Davis. 

The shooting on Florida Street was the second to happen Sunday as another on Choctaw Drive resulted in three people being transported earlier that morning.

No other information is available at this time.

