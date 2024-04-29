Monday AM Forecast: Storms return to the Capital Area, some could become severe

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes along with Amite and Wilkinson counties until 9am CDT on Monday. A line of strong storms this morning could produce spotty severe weather; including spin up tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding. Make sure weather alerts are turning ON and you have a plan for safety ahead of time.

Storms return to the Capital Region on Monday bringing a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather to the area.

Today & Tonight: Clouds will occupy the skies ahead of a line of strong to severe storms moving across the state early Monday morning from the west to the east. As the line reaches the Capital Region, western parishes and Mississippi counties could see storms as early as 5am with the line progressing east through the morning and early afternoon hours. While this system is expected to lose strength as it travels east, a few spotty severe storms cannot be ruled out around the region, with all severe weather threats possible. Behind the main line of storms, showers and thunderstorms will linger. Around 1-3 inches of rain accumulation is expected for most during the day today, this could lead to areas of flash flooding. Temperatures throughout Monday will not move much, beginning in the low 70s and warming near 80° during the afternoon.



Overnight, mostly cloudy conditions keep temperatures mild, dipping into the upper 60's by daybreak. Patchy areas of dense fog may be around during the early Tuesday morning commute.

Up Next: Beginning Tuesday through the rest of the week, a very "summer-like" pattern will take over. Mornings near 70° followed by warm afternoons in the upper 80's with a mix of sun and clouds each day will be on repeat. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms around southeast Louisiana cannot be ruled out each day and a muggy feel to the air will also add to the "summer-like" conditions.

– Emma Kate Cowan

