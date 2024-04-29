Monday AM Forecast: The severe threat has ended, showers left behind

The severe threat has ended for the area. Widespread showers and some rumbles of thunder is left behind.

Today & Tonight: After the morning storms, the rest of the day will feature showers and some rumbles of thunder. This rain should begin to taper off by 3-4 pm. Rain cooled air really did a number on the temperatures. Highs are now not expected to leave the mid 70's. Overnight, mostly cloudy conditions keep temperatures mild, dipping into the upper 60's by daybreak. Patchy areas of dense fog may be around during the early Tuesday morning commute.

Up Next: Beginning Tuesday through the rest of the week, a very "summer-like" pattern will take over. Mornings near 70° followed by warm afternoons in the upper 80's with a mix of sun and clouds each day will be on repeat. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms around southeast Louisiana cannot be ruled out each day and a muggy feel to the air will also add to the "summer-like" conditions.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.