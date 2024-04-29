69°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship
This week on Sunday Journal, JP talked with some of the volunteers at GaitWay, an organization using horseback riding as therapy.
Horseback riding promotes healthy mindsets, confidence, fine motor skills, and empathy.
Trending News
Watch the full Sunday Journal above to learn more information, and visit their website here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three Kenner Police officers shot during standoff Sunday, suspect killed
-
Sunday Journal: GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship
-
Three Kenner Police officers shot during standoff Sunday, suspect killed
-
'A balancing act:' Some Metro Council members hopeful about St. George incorporation
-
Kite Fest Louisiane wraps up Sunday
Sports Video
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy