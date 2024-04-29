69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship

2 hours 56 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2024 Apr 29, 2024 April 29, 2024 5:20 AM April 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

This week on Sunday Journal, JP talked with some of the volunteers at GaitWay, an organization using horseback riding as therapy. 

Horseback riding promotes healthy mindsets, confidence, fine motor skills, and empathy. 

Trending News

Watch the full Sunday Journal above to learn more information, and visit their website here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days