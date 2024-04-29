Latest Weather Blog
Report: Multiple law enforcement officers shot in Charlotte, North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Numerous law enforcement officers have been struck by gunfire Monday in a neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said.
Officers from the U.S. Marshals Task Force were conducting an investigation in a suburban neighborhood when they were fired upon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Multiple victims were transported to hospitals and for a while gunfire continued at the scene. A SWAT team was on the scene in an area on the east side of the city, police said.
Authorities did not say exactly how many officers were struck by gunfire. WSOC-TV said their helicopter captured an armored vehicle driving through yards and knocking over recycling bins before officers removed an injured person who was loaded into an ambulance.
Trending News
Many roads in the area were closed so ambulances could get to the hospital faster. Police urged people to stay away from the neighborhood and asked residents to remain inside their homes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Let's get to work': Officials discuss Supreme Court ruling, next steps for...
-
Police identify victim of shooting on Florida Street Sunday morning
-
Three Kenner Police officers shot during standoff Sunday, suspect killed
-
Sunday Journal: GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship
-
Three Kenner Police officers shot during standoff Sunday, suspect killed
Sports Video
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy