Sunday PM Forecast: Monday shaping up to be a wet day

After an extended period of mainly dry conditions, rain will make a return tomorrow. Widespread showers and thunderstorms look likely.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, clouds will increase with rain chances increasing as well towards daybreak. Lows will be near 72 degrees. Rain chances will dramatically increase as we go throughout the morning. The best chance of rain for most of the area looks to be between 10am and 3pm, with lingering showers in the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has put out a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. This means spotty severe storms will be possible. There is also a chance for isolated instances of flash flooding. In total, most will receive between 1-3 inches of rain.

Up Next: Monday night should stay mostly dry with just a couple of lingering showers. Rain cooled air will allow lows in the mid to upper 60's. The rest of the week and weekend will exhibit a very "summer like" pattern. It will be warm and humid every day with temperatures in the upper 80's. Lows will be near the 70 degree mark all week long. Each and every afternoon, there will at least be some small chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some days will have greater rain coverage than others.

– Balin

