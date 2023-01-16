Local rehabilitation center to feed hundreds of people in need for MLK Day

BATON ROUGE - Starting Monday at noon, the O'Brien House on Florida Boulevard will feed the community in need of a hot meal in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Thanks to Chicken Shack, they'll be serving up fried chicken, red beans and rice, and potato salad.

Volunteers at the O'Brien House and the Impact Group were up bright and early Monday morning, cooking and preparing to feed the homeless community.

"Giving back is what we live for," said a counselor with O'Brien House Deanderia Gremillion. "So today, giving back on this special day, it's just worth it. It's worth waking up early in the morning, and it's worth staying up late at night, putting things together. It is worth it, knowing you are able to be a host to other people who are less fortunate than yourself."

They'll be serving hot meals to anyone in need at 1421 Florida Boulevard starting at noon.