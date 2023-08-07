Livingston Parish Council sets stage for new action after moratorium veto

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An addition to the agenda of the next Livingston Parish Council meeting sets up a possible countermeasure from that body after the parish president vetoed a moratorium on new neighborhood construction.

In its Monday Notice of Addendum to the Agenda, the Council says it will have a "discussion" of the veto statement issued by President Layton Ricks, followed by the introduction of "an ordinance to adopt a parish-wide moratorium prohibiting the submittal of any applications" for new subdivisions over the next 120 days or until an updated zoning ordinance is put into effect.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. at the main parish government building.

Hours before the addendum was filed, Ricks issued his veto statement, explaining that he understood and even supported "the Council's desire to create time for proper study, discussion and research on zoning and planning laws." But he said he would veto the measure because it was likely to draw legal challenges alleging violations of the Fair Housing Act.

The Council in late July passed a 12-month pause on residential development in response to concerns about rapid growth in the parish and the challenges associated with that housing boom.