Livingston Parish president vetoes year-long development moratorium

DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks has vetoed a 12-month moratorium on residential developments that aimed to slow down the parish's rapid growth amid concerns over flooding and infrastructure.

Ricks vetoed the measure, which had been approved by the parish council on July 27 with 5-4 vote. The moratorium targeted subdivisions with more than 50 lots — or covering more than 100 acres — as well as multi-family developments.

RELATED: Livingston Parish Council adds agenda items after president's moratorium veto

In his veto statement, Ricks said that he understood and supported "the Council's desire to create time for proper study, discussion and research on zoning and planning laws," but that he could not support the moratorium as it was presented.

"Mainly, my concern is that the Parish could be inviting yet another legal challenge for violating the Fair Housing Act," he wrote, adding that "the courts have well established boundaries regarding the Fair Housing Act, and I believe this Council crossed those lines with the current moratorium."

Ricks said he would support a measure to address growth concerns "if it is accomplished fairly and equitably for everyone impacted."

Read the full letter here.