Latest Weather Blog
Joe Burrow on gun control: 'Make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody's using'
Former LSU Tiger and current quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow held a news conference today in which he commented on gun control and reform.
"If you're not going to outlaw everything, you've got to at least make it harder to get those crazy guns everybody's using," Burrow said in response to a reporter's question.
"I don't think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one, you've got to be able to go through a rigorous process to be able to buy something like that, I think.
"Hopefully the people that get paid to make those decisions figure that out."
Burrow finished the line of discussion by saying his job is to play football, but "hopefully the politicians can figure that one out."
Watch the full news conference on the Cincinnati Bengals' Twitter here.
