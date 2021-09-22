80°
January 13, 2016 Morning News Pop
Here are today's top stories:
Baton Rouge gearing up for presidential visit
Obama to have Louie's for breakfast during trip
Powerball jackpot increases again to $1.5B on strong sales
Midweek sun before late week showers
News 2 Geaux: I-10 E closed to truckers in St. Charles Parish
News 2 Geaux: DCFS reports busy DSNAP phone lines
Funding for Bayou Manchac project to be introduced to Metro Council Wednesday
News 2 Geaux: One injured in Superdome roof fire
After summer of rescues and drownings, Livingston Parish outlines ordinance for river...