January 13, 2016 Morning News Pop

Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan, Josh Eachus

Here are today's top stories:

Baton Rouge gearing up for presidential visit

Obama to have Louie's for breakfast during trip

Powerball jackpot increases again to $1.5B on strong sales

Midweek sun before late week showers

