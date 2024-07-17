75°
Olympic athletes serve up chicken during shift at original Raising Cane's
BATON ROUGE - Olympic athletes and beach volleyball duo, Kristen Nuss and Taryn Cloth, served up chicken fingers at the original Raising Cane's on Highland Road just off LSU's campus.
The pair served up Olympic-level service by slinging combos and signing Team USA merch ahead of the Paris Olympics later this month, a tradition that many LSU athletes have taken part in, including the LSU baseball, gymnastics and women's basketball teams.
The event was held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
