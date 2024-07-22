85°
2une In Previews: Project E - Etiquette Program
BATON ROUGE - A local church is hosting an etiquette program for tweens and teens this Friday.
The Cavalry Evangelical Outreach is hosting a community event it's calling "Project E," a workshop designed to teach children etiquette and life skills.
The workshop will be held on Friday, July 26 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.. Admission is $10 a person. For more information, watch the video above or visit the outreach's website here.
